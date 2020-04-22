Virtu Ferries Donates Trailer Worth Of Food To Help Feed Families Affected By COVID-19
Virtu Ferries have donated a 40 foot trailer worth of essential foods to local charity Caritas, to help feed families worst affected by COVID-19.
Food items were delivered via the company’s Saint John Paul II Catamaran from Ragusa and arrived in Malta on Tuesday evening.
The ferry operators are also offering free travel between Sicily and Malta for any organisations wishing to donate essentials to charitable institutions in either place.
Any organisation or individual wishing to take up this offer is asked to contact Virtu Ferries on their designated number + 356 22069022 or email on corona-info@virtuferries.com