د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Upcycled Fashion Collection Made By A Young Designer During Lockdown Encourages Sustainability In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An emerging Spanish designer, Sabel Plata, will be releasing a new fashion collection at the end of September which shines a light on sustainable clothing and is made up completely of second-hand and vintage garments.

The collection, SONDER, is a project that Plata had worked on during her period of self-isolation when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst. The concept came up after she found herself short on resources due to the financial strain of the pandemic and decided to start making clothes out of clothes she no longer wore.

Being an avid advocate on the dismantling of the fast fashion industry and its astronomical pollution to our environment, Plata immediately took to the concept of having pieces transformed and derived from unwanted deadstock textiles into unique garments.

Plata has shown us that with the right tools, we are able to initiate change and create a trendy circular economy, even with little knowledge of sewing. Everything can be recreated for a new purpose.

Sustainability is an important concept in this collection and that’s why there is a set goal to have little to no environmental impact. Each upcycled garment is its own unique creation and made from a variety of discarded materials and textiles.

Plata’s intentions with this collection are to teach people to be more responsible when it comes to purchasing new clothes. She has proved that we are able to create fashion pieces that respect our planet while also supporting local designers.

Photo: Tonya Lehtinen

Photo: Tonya Lehtinen

When stores began to reopen, she was introduced to Tonya Lehtinen and her little boutique VOGUE XCHANGE, a vintage clothing store with a conscious soul in the heart of Victoria. Without any hesitation, Lehtinen provided all the necessary clothes and materials for Plata to continue project SONDER.

Mass consumption is what influenced Lehtinen to open up such a space. Because of her keen interest in fashion and love of quality clothing, seen through a sustainable lens, she provides young designers just like Sabel Plata, with the textile resources to enable them to work on their own projects.

Share this with someone who would love these fashion pieces!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Worker Throws Metal Scraps Off Madliena Roof In Construction Safety Nightmare Video

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK