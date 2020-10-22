Thousands Of People Got Involved In A Dispute Over This Questionable Maltese Bedroom Paint Job

“I hired a painter to paint the wall of my daughter’s bedroom, I showed him a picture, and he told me ‘yes, it can be done’,” the mother said in her post alongside an image of a soft, cloudy sky in very light blues and whites.

From take-outs times to plastering jobs, people can give their feedback to works they’ve had done – and one review of a recent domestic paint job has quickly gone viral, racking up over 1,700 reactions and countless “expectation vs reality” memes in mere hours.

When it comes to reviewing services in Malta, there is possibly no greater Maltese group than Are You Being Served (RUBS) on Facebook.

What she got:

Speaking to Lovin Malta, the mother in question said she didn’t intend to make too much of a fuss about it, saying: “in life, everyone makes mistakes”.

“I don’t live there… and when I was going to see his work he called me to say that it was ready,” she explained.

The final result featured strong purples and blue clouds on what seemed to be a stormy sky(?)

The artist himself took to social media to ask the online community what their take was on what was quickly becoming a very public dispute.

However, on the mother’s original post, people quickly piled in to the comments section, giving their take on the handmade painting that wasn’t the most perfect replica of the original image.

“That’s really unique, in the future it might be worth a lot of money,” one person said, while another commented: “you need to understand it. That’s abstract art.”

The mother ended by asking people to judge the work for themselves – though seeing the sheer amount of responses she got, the people have clearly made their decision.

What do you make of this predicament?