This Maltese TikToker Has Amassed Over Six Million Likes On His Relatable Videos

Maltese teen Justin Attard has managed to amass an astronomical 6.3 million likes on social media app TikTok with his hilariously relatable videos – and they just keep going viral.

But whilst some people have made TikToking their full-time job, Justin here makes his videos in his spare time, yet he still manages to rack up millions of views per video.

This one, for example, has amassed over 7.8 million views…

“I always thought of posting positive videos for people to send to their friends,” Justin said.

“That’s what inspired me and I tried it and it worked. I felt very excited and happy when I saw that many likes and shares on my videos.”

Justin’s TikToks have a pretty simple format – most of them just show the reflection of a computer screen displaying a relatable or wholesome phrase. That proves how this app is all about having fun and not necessarily about spending hours making a video.

People like Justin show how a small island like Malta should never be underestimated in the social media sphere. Go Justin!

