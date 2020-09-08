This Is What Malta’s Pride Month Calendar Looks Like In 2020

September is traditionally a time when a string of exciting events for Pride are organised – a month-long celebration to commemorate the hardships and love within the LGBTQ+ community.

However, the pandemic halted all of those usual activities.

The organisation at the heart of all these memorable experiences is the Allied Rainbow Community, a group of people dedicated to representing those minorities which are most in need of a voice.

“Cancelling the Pride March and the gatherings that come along with pride week may seem trivial for many who don’t belong to the LGBTIQ community or have never attended Pride. It is that one time in the year where we feel less isolated and more connected,” ARC wrote. As we start Malta Pride Month, we cannot but reflect on the year that ensued from Pride 2019. We broke a new record in… Posted by ARC – allied rainbow communities on Monday, August 31, 2020 Luckily, a number of initiatives in aid of the local LGBTQ+ community have been launched as an alternative in order to be compliant with the Health authorities’ guidelines. 1. Free HIV Testing One of the most pertinent projects is the free HIV testing and consultation that they’re offering on the 22nd 24th, 25th, 29th and 30th September. “The Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Unit with the collaboration of Sexual Health doctors and nurses with the support of Allied Rainbow Communities will be offering rapid testing in HIV and consultation on HIV prevention,” the group said in their Facebook post. The Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Unit with the collaboration of Sexual Health doctors and nurses with the… Posted by ARC – allied rainbow communities on Friday, September 4, 2020 2. LGBTQ+ Films Another activity during Pride Month is a short film screening at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on the 8th, 11th, 13th and 19th September. The short film follows the story of one young man tackling the culture of homophobia in the military after discovering a connection with a fellow recruit, all during South Africa’s white-minority government. A documentary is also being shown at Spazzju Kreattiv on the 17th and 27th September which brings together rare archive footage and interviews from across a spectrum of historical campaigns by the LGBTQ+ community. Check out the trailer here: https://youtu.be/Iijydr5UUtg This gem of a documentary is being screened as part of #MaltaPride2002 month exclusively on the 17th and 27th September Posted by ARC – allied rainbow communities on Friday, September 4, 2020 3. Tattoos for Pride This is the second edition of Tattoos for Pride after a successful event last year. 100% of the profits from the tattoo at Modern Tribe Tattoo Studio will go towards LGBTQ+ activist group MGRM. Unlike last year, bookings will have to be made to participate to ensure social distancing. Reserve a time slot with the tattoo studio in Birkirkara on the 18th or 19th September to support Malta’s LGBTQ+ community. The second edition of Tattoos for Pride is back in aid of MGRM! Posted by Modern Tribe Tattoo Studio on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

4. Gathering for Bears and Friends

Lastly, a socially distant gathering at Maori in Valletta in support of the LGBTQ+ community will take place. Everyone is invited to participate but seats are limited to be compliant with Public Health guidelines.

The organisation is calling for this year’s Pride month to be “less performative but more symbolic” to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

“We invite public buildings and businesses to hoist pride flags and display pride colours, donate to LGBTQ+ organisations to keep doing their work, collaborate with them to create more sensibility, use your socials to share your message of pride.”

“Each of these acts will make a person who thinks they are unloved feel less isolated and seen,” ARC said.

