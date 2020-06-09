This Guy Said He’d Miss White Pussy At Yesterday’s Protest And Malta Couldn’t Handle It

Economic turmoil. Unsolved murder cases. Global epidemics. But guess what blew up every discussion thread in Malta today? A black dude holding up a sign in Valletta saying he’d miss white pussy if he had to leave the island. From painfully poignant to downright hilarious, a number of signs dotted the capital yesterday during two counter-protests which saw people march, sit and shout for both the Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter movements. But one shone bright above the rest. One black man’s DIY sign, simply bearing the words “If I go, I will miss white pussy” seems to have struck a particular chord with people from both sides of the argument. Some felt it was below the belt (literally). Others saw it as the perfect reflection of a worrying reality. Meanwhile, a whole lot of people legit thought it was Photoshopped. No, really. It all started with a couple of posts by Defend Malta, a notoriously vocal anti-migrant group. “I wonder what the radical feminists preaching at yesterday’s Black Lives Matter protest think of this sign?” the group commented on Facebook, sharing a photo of the protester holding up his sign. Soon after, they posted another shot from the protest showing the man and the sign, this time following it up with: “For all the leftists that are still in denial claiming the image is fake.”

Within minutes, all hell broke loose, with hundreds of comments and shares pouring in. While the typical hateful comments were first to the party (with some even claiming that “the white pussy” is actually also underage, because of course?), it didn’t take long for the other side to chime in. But first, racism! “Don’t worry because it won’t miss you as it’s not garbage,” one comment read, as even more called the man “garbage” or illiterate and saying they’d rather die than give their precious pussies up. It was only a matter of time, of course, before Peppi Azzopardi and his wife got a mention.

But the truly weird moment came when people started claiming the whole thing is actually fake, edited and Photoshopped by the anti-migrant group to incite more hate. “I wonder if this photo is edited,” one comment started. But it definitely wasn’t the last. “This is fake, this man did not have that sign,” another commented. “You’re all so desperate you resort to editing. God help you all.” “I hate lies and manipulating an image is a lie,” another comment read. “This is fake, I was standing next to this man and he didn’t have such a sign, editing skillz on point though,” another said for good measure. And while one person shared a screenshot of the image being run through a check of whether the photo was edited, another shared a different photo from the protest, which seems to show the same man holding a different message (or rather, the same sign but from the other side, because that’s how 3D objects function this side of the universe).

Others saw the sign for what it was: a slightly edgy, funny way for someone to clap back at people saying he should be kicked out of the country. “At least he’s got a sense of humour,” one person said, no doubt referring to the current turbulent situation the country seems to be going through. “This is hilarious, he has an amazing sense of humour,” another continued. “I was at the protest and I’m no radical feminist, I hope he gets his share,” a tongue-in-cheek comment added. “I love to partake in such beautiful endeavours.” “Oh my God, this is actually funny but obviously none of you can take a joke,” one woman said. “But if it’s some fat dude calling you Lilly from across the road eating a pastizz, I guess that’s OK.” Fucking preach sister. “Save some for the rest of us,” one lone comment finished. We felt that, bro.