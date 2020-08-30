This Grandma Is Spending Her Indoor Time During The Pandemic Knitting Hats For Mater Dei’s Newborns

In a time when it’s recommended to stay home if you’re a vulnerable person, this grandma took it upon herself to be productive and charitable at the same time. Which is why she began knitting mini beanies for the little ones born in Mater Dei’s maternity ward.

Linda Davies Payne took to Facebook last Wednesday to share her second batch of homemade beanies which will soon be delivered to the maternity ward when it’s deemed safe… and it features a total of 37 colourful, absolutely adorable beanies.

With the grandma saying she’d already acquired more wool, the awesome package might grow even more by the time it reaches the children… as will our hearts if we receive any more photos.

Getting quite a collection again 37 in this one so far and just been for more wool lol I guess more covid hats there will be lol Posted by Linda Davies Payne on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The first batch which was delivered around a month ago was made up of 31 beanies, including a set for any twins which would be born.

The amazing charity work which is being carried out here can be used to inspire all of us to make that one extra act of kindness in our lives to make the people around us smile.

31 hats ready to go to the hospital this week thank you Michelle Gatt for taking them for me, hope they useful x Posted by Linda Davies Payne on Sunday, August 9, 2020

