They Misspelled Malta, So Does The Miżieb Contract Even Count?

Wow. Our precious public land at Miżieb and Aħrax wasn’t signed off to hunters by the government of Malta after all. It was signed off by the government of ‘Mala’. That’s right. A serendipitous (and painfully appropriate) typo could with any luck render this rage-inducing deal void. Seriously, one of the largest public land deals in recent years includes a glaring typo in the country’s own name – you can check it for yourself here.

While it’s probably wishful thinking to imagine the deal can be rendered null and void by virtue of this mistake, one never knows whether a particularly cheeky lawyer might want to try their luck. And some people on social media already started pointing it out…