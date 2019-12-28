The Real Spirit Of The People Of Ħamrun Has Been Captured In This Quirky Instagram Account
A new Instagram account is highlighting some of the best things one of the most Maltese localities on the island has to offer – and it’s not your typical countdown of things to see and do.
The People of Ħamrun is an Instagram account that tells the continuous story of one of the most genuine villages in Malta as it slowly turns into one of the most ethnically rich areas on the island.
And if you didn’t think Ħamrun was inviting before, then you’re going to have to think again.
From the daily Doris on the street to the CCTV nannas you’ll find hanging out of a window or door come nightfall, Ħamrun has it all:
Capturing some of the moments we all take for granted, like the local baker leaving with his freshest load of ħobża, the account shines a light on the daily goings-on of the 19th-Century Neo-Gothic town.
From the young and in-loves…
…to the old-time residents who’ve lived with each other for years.
Showing every aspect of life in Hamrun, you’ll find snaps of the alley life and it’s entails…
…and even the odd family portrait:
Apparently, there’s even a man who talks with birds…
If you didn’t have an excuse to go for a stroll through Ħamrun, you do now.
Just try and keep the phone down and your head up – who knows what curiosities you might find lurking around the old town?