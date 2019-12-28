The Real Spirit Of The People Of Ħamrun Has Been Captured In This Quirky Instagram Account

د . إAEDSRر . س

A new Instagram account is highlighting some of the best things one of the most Maltese localities on the island has to offer – and it’s not your typical countdown of things to see and do.

The People of Ħamrun is an Instagram account that tells the continuous story of one of the most genuine villages in Malta as it slowly turns into one of the most ethnically rich areas on the island.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Of Hamrun (@peopleofhamrun) on

And if you didn’t think Ħamrun was inviting before, then you’re going to have to think again.

From the daily Doris on the street to the CCTV nannas you’ll find hanging out of a window or door come nightfall, Ħamrun has it all:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Of Hamrun (@peopleofhamrun) on

Capturing some of the moments we all take for granted, like the local baker leaving with his freshest load of ħobża, the account shines a light on the daily goings-on of the 19th-Century Neo-Gothic town.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Of Hamrun (@peopleofhamrun) on

From the young and in-loves…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Of Hamrun (@peopleofhamrun) on

…to the old-time residents who’ve lived with each other for years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Of Hamrun (@peopleofhamrun) on

Showing every aspect of life in Hamrun, you’ll find snaps of the alley life and it’s entails…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Of Hamrun (@peopleofhamrun) on

…and even the odd family portrait:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Of Hamrun (@peopleofhamrun) on

Apparently, there’s even a man who talks with birds…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Of Hamrun (@peopleofhamrun) on

If you didn’t have an excuse to go for a stroll through Ħamrun, you do now.

Just try and keep the phone down and your head up – who knows what curiosities you might find lurking around the old town?

