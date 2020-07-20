The Next Frontier? Maltese People Rally Behind Ryanair Poll… While Everyone Else Rages About Refunds
Don’t call yourself a true patriot until you’ve forced all your friends to vote for Malta against some random country on some random Facebook poll. And if it means ignoring what everyone else is actually discussing under the poll, then so be it.
Following the shitstorm that was unleashed when Malta’s flag was pitted against Nepal’s on Facebook, Maltese boomers and zoomers came together once more over the weekend for another poll… this time created by none other than Ryanair themselves.
The “Destination-off” had a simple enough question; where would you choose to fly, Malta or Tenerife? But y’all knew we had to take it one step further.
For starters, nearly every single of the nearly two dozen shares the original poll has are all by Maltese people, groups and pages, asking everyone to vote for Malta. Because you know, islands crowned victorious on Facebook are definitely superior in real life.
And of course, it didn’t take long for the poll to make it to the current home of local satire, Pastizziposting.
With the poll coming so close to the Great Flag War of 2020 (#NeverForget), the memes were just ready and begging to be shared.
On the official poll page, however, a different debate raged on… and it had less to do with Malta and way more to do with Ryanair.
The ‘good’ news? Malta won. But it turns out that wasn’t even the main take-away of the weekend.
Maltese people might’ve bested Tenerife in shares and votes, but in the comments section, nearly 200 comments all bore the same rallying call: where are our refunds?
“How about Destination Refund?” one angry comment read, while others lamented the airline’s declining customer care assistance (which must be going through one hell of a strained backlog at the moment).
“I don’t want to go fucking Tenerife or fucking Malta, I just want my fucking refund,” one particularly blunt comment put it.
But who cares, as long as Malta won the poll, right?