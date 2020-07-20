The Next Frontier? Maltese People Rally Behind Ryanair Poll… While Everyone Else Rages About Refunds

Don’t call yourself a true patriot until you’ve forced all your friends to vote for Malta against some random country on some random Facebook poll. And if it means ignoring what everyone else is actually discussing under the poll, then so be it.

Following the shitstorm that was unleashed when Malta’s flag was pitted against Nepal’s on Facebook, Maltese boomers and zoomers came together once more over the weekend for another poll… this time created by none other than Ryanair themselves.

The “Destination-off” had a simple enough question; where would you choose to fly, Malta or Tenerife? But y’all knew we had to take it one step further.

For starters, nearly every single of the nearly two dozen shares the original poll has are all by Maltese people, groups and pages, asking everyone to vote for Malta. Because you know, islands crowned victorious on Facebook are definitely superior in real life.

And of course, it didn’t take long for the poll to make it to the current home of local satire, Pastizziposting.

With the poll coming so close to the Great Flag War of 2020 (#NeverForget), the memes were just ready and begging to be shared.