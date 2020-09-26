Seven Problems Tall People In Malta Keep Bumping Into

Tall people in Malta: basically aliens.

As a nation, Maltese people aren’t exactly the tallest folks, coming in with an average height of 159cm for women and 169cm for men.

Being tall may bring with it the advantages of being able to reach things from high shelves and having a particularly good view at Isle of MTV – but you can’t deny that there are some serious downsides to this particular genetic predisposition in a Maltese setting.

1. Finding the right pair of shoes is a nightmare.

Looking for stylish shoes or heels when you have a larger than average foot can be a struggle – and let’s not even get into heels.

Tall women can be left feeling self-conscious when wearing their favourite pair of heels, especially among the normal population – but honestly, own those heels girls, you do you!