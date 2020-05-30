‘Quarantine Is Like A Second Christmas’: Maltese Courier Notices ‘Surreal Spike’ In Nation’s Online Shopping

What have you guys been doing while spending more time indoors than usual? Well, by the looks of things, a lot of you have been ordering way more stuff online.

Speaking to Lovin Malta about the last couple of months of work, one courier has said he hasn’t stopped driving around the island delivering parcels to people… and it looks like online retail therapy has been the way we’ve collectively gotten through this shitstorm.

“It’s unlike anything that usually happens this time of year,” the courier told Lovin Malta on another insanely busy day. Usually, I’d be delivering 50 to 70 parcels a day. Now, I’m always hitting 100.”

“It’s quite strange when you think about it,” the courier said, noting that most of the parcels are arriving from popular international fashion stores. “We’ve all been buying clothes that for the most part we can’t really wear anywhere, what with all the parties and weddings and events being cancelled. And some of us have been eating more to cope with this all, and not going to the gym to work out. So by the time we get out of this, most of us would’ve gained or lost enough weight for those clothes not to fit us well anyway!”