Newwilli Maskra Clews! Sliema’s Popular Actor-Statues Get A COVID-19 Makeover
If you’re planning on walking into a shop in Malta right now, you shouldn’t unless you’ve got a face mask. Now, it looks like that might also apply if you’re an inanimate statue sitting outside one of the island’s most popular shopping centres.
Long regarded as a curious stop for funny tourist selfies, Sliema’s 3 Maltese Actors statue just outside the Plaza Shopping Centre has been given a bit of a COVID-19 update with the addition of a couple of face masks.
In a number of photos sent in to Lovin Malta and shared on social media, the statues of Ġemma Portelli and Charles Clews were spotted donning face masks the likes of which many people have been scrambling to buy in order to be able to walk into shops. Victor Apap, however, seems to have missed the latest batch.
“When Giorgio’s is closed but you MUST meet your mates for some caffeine,” one passer-by jested as she snapped the photo of the to-be-fair-already-socially-distancing trio.
Inaugurated back in 2011, the ceramic sculpture of the three popular Maltese actors by artist Brian Green has through the years been a regular talking point in the now-pedestrianised Bisazza Street.
Following a couple of bouts of vandalism and even accidental loss of limbs, Portelli, Apap and Clews have managed to see us through the new decade… and it looks like they’ve got some important lessons to teach us while they’re at it. Don’t forget to bring a mask kids!
All Photos by Maria Mizzi