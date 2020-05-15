Newwilli Maskra Clews! Sliema’s Popular Actor-Statues Get A COVID-19 Makeover

If you’re planning on walking into a shop in Malta right now, you shouldn’t unless you’ve got a face mask. Now, it looks like that might also apply if you’re an inanimate statue sitting outside one of the island’s most popular shopping centres.

Long regarded as a curious stop for funny tourist selfies, Sliema’s 3 Maltese Actors statue just outside the Plaza Shopping Centre has been given a bit of a COVID-19 update with the addition of a couple of face masks.

In a number of photos sent in to Lovin Malta and shared on social media, the statues of Ġemma Portelli and Charles Clews were spotted donning face masks the likes of which many people have been scrambling to buy in order to be able to walk into shops. Victor Apap, however, seems to have missed the latest batch.

“When Giorgio’s is closed but you MUST meet your mates for some caffeine,” one passer-by jested as she snapped the photo of the to-be-fair-already-socially-distancing trio.