‘Nanna Georgia Is The Glue That Keeps The Family Together’: This Maltese Nanna Turns 100 Today!
Georgia Galea has turned 100 today, making her one of the few centurions on our islands. And despite the current lockdown in place for elderly people, she’s still living her best life and celebrating this achievement, her family describes.
Born in Gozo on 8th April 1920, Nanna Georgia lived in an alley close to St George’s Basilica in Victoria, Gozo, where she singlehandedly ran her late husband’s coffee shop, all while raising nine children. She is still fiercely independent and was living alone until just two years ago, when she admitted herself to Residenza Sant’Anna, a care home in Gozo.
Besides her love for her husband, she has two other loves: St George and former PN leader Simon Busuttil.
“Georgia is a great devotee of St George, and she thinks that he is ‘very handsome’ and once she told me that had he lived in our times, ‘Girls would go crazy for him. Not only because he is handsome but because he is brave.’ After St George, Simon Busuttil is her crush. On the last general election campaign trail, she desperately wanted to meet him and planned to gatecrash one of his meetings,” a family member said.
She was more than thrilled when a certain Simon Busuttil visited her last year for her 99th birthday celebration, where the two chatted for over an hour.
Busuttil even planned to visit her this year, but because of the circumstances, sent her this lovely message instead:
All of this years’ plans had to be rearranged because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but her family still intends to celebrate virtually. Luckily, Nanna Georgia is a tech-savvy queen, and has no problem with handling telecommunications.
“She has mastered video link calling like Messenger and looks forward more than ever to speak to her children and nephews and nieces now that physical contact is forbidden. Whenever we tell we can’t see her for now, she replies, ‘Kollox jghaddi.”
She’s even a fan of selfies, which is great, because she’s got killer fashion sense too.
“Nanna Georgia loves selfies, and after every one she would want to see it and ask ‘Ġejt sew?’. She is an accessories queen, she loves pearls in particular because she says that pearls ‘light up the face’. Every single handbag and coat, and pair of shoes are lovingly stored and cared for.”
Like all Nannas she’s a great cook of classic Maltese dishes and was until recently an avid reader of books. Despite the uncertainty of current times, Georgia remains a high spirited character, refusing to let anything come in her way of having a good time.
“Nanna Georgia is the glue that keeps the family together,” the family said.
This video was performed by a family friend Giuseppe Nicodemo, a cantor in the papal in the choir of the Sistine Chapel. Amazing!