My Life Is Pinched Fingers: Here’s Why This New Emoji Is The Perfect Maltese Mood
Ever found yourself totally confused, flabbergasted, peeved or flat-out pissed off at someone’s actions or words? Well, we’re all human… but Maltese people have a certain knack at getting passionate – or urtati – at the thought of pretty much anything. Which is why our time has finally come.
As has become traditional in our 21st century world where everyone lives, breathes and communicates nearly exclusively online, a brand new batch of emojis has made headlines, but it’s one of those 62 icons that’s excited central Mediterraneans.
Officially (and literally only officially) referred to as Pinched Fingers, this emoji will probably end up being known as the Italian Hand Gesture… but the world has yet to discover its relevance in tiny Malta.
New in Emoji 13.0: Pinched Fingers, with skin tone support #Emoji2020 https://t.co/nSYHGVUTJn pic.twitter.com/AFGuZf2azR
— Emojipedia ???? (@Emojipedia) January 29, 2020
The Pinched Fingers emoji is expected to make it onto devices by October this year, just in time for all the shiny new devices that you’ll definitely be needing to send your friends all the hot new icons and whatever GIF is trending then.
As if you needed any more confirmation as to how important this emoji is going to become in Maltese society and online communications, here’s a bunch of scenarios that the island’s millennials, zoomers and boomers alike can finally rally together behind.