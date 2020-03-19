Msida Penthouse Residents Dump Garbage Onto Abandoned Building Under It, Tell Neighbour To ‘Disappear’ When She Complains

د . إAEDSRر . س

There are many ways to get rid of your rubbish, but one household in Msida might have found the laziest and dirtiest method – and all in plain view of their entire street.

Neighbours of a penthouse in Triq il-Wied Ta’ L-Imsida have raised concerns over the fact that the people within the penthouse just keep throwing their black garbage bags onto the roof of an abandoned house next door.

And it isn’t a one-time thing – several bags of garbage can be seen laying on the abandoned building’s roof, which is several storeys below the penthouse.

“These guys are dumping their waste very irresponsibly, especially in these times we’re living in. And all the neighbours can see them doing it. It’s unbelievable,” one resident told Lovin Malta.

 

An image uploaded by a local highlighting the offenders and the offences

An Msida resident put the household on blast and gave some more details in regards to the nasty situation.

“The people in the picture are constantly throwing their garbage on the roof of other buildings. This shouldn’t take place at all! I already argued with them by shouting from my property, but they just rudely showing to me to ‘disappear’ and they didn’t care about what they have done!” she said.

And when she tried to report it to authorities, she didn’t get much further.

“I called the police who told me to report to 1414, but the number seems to be ‘not working’…” she ended, before asking the public for help.

What would you do if you saw your neighbours repeatedly throw their trash next door?

