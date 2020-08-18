د . إAEDSRر . س

MMA Legend Conor McGregor Just Liked A Meme Of Robert Abela Cycling in Sicily

MMA champion Conor McGregor is rarely out of the headlines, be it for his fights, whisky or general drama.

However, it seems like he still finds time to browse through Instagram despite his busy training schedule – and it seems like Malta’s Prime Minister on a stationary bike has caught his eye.

McGregor might have been on the lookout for some handy tips from a former bodybuilder himself, Robert Abela, but he got so much more than he was bargaining for. 

The video, which was originally posted by Lovin Malta on Tik Tok and then on Instagram Reels, captured our sunny island’s Prime Minister on a lovely holiday in Sicily taking cycling classes in the picturesque Marina di Ragusa whilst Malta was battling with the strain on the island’s health and economy brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

@lovinmaltaofficial???????????? // send in your best captions ???? ##lovinmalta ##malta ##robertabela ##waveafterwave ##covid19 ##foryoupage♬ Waves – Robin Schulz Radio Edit – Mr. Probz

Whether Mcgregor was fanboying out over the bodybuilder-turned-nation’s leader, or he just really likes cycling, we’ll never know – but the cheeky upvote was probably appreciated by Abela himself, especially as he comes under fire for being in Sicily in the first place.

What do you think of McGregor’s interest in Malta’s Prime Minister?

