Man Finds Comino Eerily Empty On Final Days Before ‘Tourist Invasion’… Only To Face A Loud New Problem

Perfect summery days usually mean endless battles for seaside space, but with Malta’s airport closed until July, some of the island’s most remote beaches are practically empty. But that doesn’t mean they’re quiet. Such was the case this week when one Maltese man found himself in an eerily empty Blue Lagoon on Comino… at least as far as this time of the year’s concerned. “Comino pre-tourist invasion,” the man said, sharing a beautiful shot from the beach’s shore on one of this week’s gloriously sunny days.

Now that's not something you see every day on Comino in mid-June

It wasn’t all rosy, though, and it didn’t take long for the man to realise he was definitely not alone. “There weren’t that many people, sure, but Blue Lagoon was flanked by boats pumping very loud music,” he told Lovin Malta. “All the boats and jet skis still made it unbearable.” “I walked to Santa Marija thinking I would find solace… only to find 40 huge boats, all tied to each other like a block of overpriced apartments, cranking out even louder music,” he lamented. And while boats berthed all around Comino are definitely not a new occurrence, it seemed like the comparable quiet on the shore merely amplified the floating parties. “Blue Lagoon itself was peaceful without tourists… as long as you kept your head underwater,” the man said, explaining how frustrating the experience was to find a nearly-empty beach and somehow still have it be chaotic. “I finally found an undersea tunnel I snorkelled up and down and stayed in a peaceful cave,” he finished. “But the whole experience was so weird. The beach was emptier but it made me feel more claustrophobic in a way.”

Even with a relatively empty beach, underwater was still the only respite on Comino

With Malta’s airport set to resume operations and fly passengers to and from 19 different destinations as of 1st July (and at least five more countries to be added soon enough), these coming days are probably your last chance at catching an empty, summery Comino. Be warned, though; you might have to sit through a whole Tiesto album blaring across the beach. What do you make of this? Tag someone who hasn’t been to Comino in ages

READ NEXT: These Six Airlines Will Be Operating To And From Malta As Of July