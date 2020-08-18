Malta’s Sexiest Patron Saint Tournament Taking The Internet By Storm In 2020’s Most Gruelling Showdown

Malta is quaking after a new tournament to find out who the sexiest patron saint took the country by storm.

This won’t be an easy feat and will take days of reflection and calculation, but it’s something that must be done for the good of the country.

The competition kicked off with 16 saints vying to be crowned the sexiest one of them all. The winners of the first round will move into the quarter-finals and the semi-finals after that, before having a shot at winning the crown.

Each match consists of two Maltese patron saints which are assigned either a heart react or a surprised react. You, as the voter, are then entitled to react according to which you think possesses the most sexiness.

Bis-Serjeta, the Facebook page that can be credited with the birth of the most pivotal voting event of 2020, spoke to Lovin Malta and wished to clarify that “this is definitely not a cheap and cynical ploy to boost Facebook page stats by taking advantage of Maltese religious fanaticism”.

Feasts may be cancelled, but that doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to ‘pika’. We want to find out who’s Malta’s… Posted by Bis-Serjetà on Thursday, August 6, 2020

With the boys’ quarter-finals already over and the ladies’ set to face off in the semi-finals, the excitement is reaching a religious fever-pitch.

“Initially, we weren’t going to do a ladies’ version of Malta’s Sexiest Patron saint, since there are only six individual female patron saints and about 500 different Madonnas,” said Bis-Serjeta.

After San Gejtanu beat St Peter by the slimmest of margins yesterday, the boys are taking a break before the… Posted by Bis-Serjetà on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The most voted-on showdown saw two behemoths from Qormi face off in the men’s quarter-final, with St George taking on St Sebastian.

St George surged to victory, taking home a whopping 1k votes, absolutely crashing St Sebastian.

Yesterday’s clash between St Andrew vs St Joseph ended up being a bit like Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, with St Andrew… Posted by Bis-Serjetà on Sunday, August 16, 2020

As the tournament progresses, Lovin Malta will make sure to keep you updated on the tumultuous happenings of this competition and the drama that comes with it.

Make sure to follow and vote on Bis-Serjeta’s Facebook Page.

