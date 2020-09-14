Malta’s Got Talent Gives Us A First Look Into What They Have In Store For Us This Year

This year will see the first edition of Malta’s Got Talent reaching Maltese screens and a sneak peek showing us what to expect came in the form of an exciting new trailer.

The short video showcases the four judges, including Sarah Zerafa and Ray Mercieca, and a number of contestants – from the amateurs to the pro-talents.

All the quintessential moments you’re looking for in this talent show are here, from golden buzzer performances to tearful judges and astounding dance numbers.

Just by watching this trailer, one can already tell that it’s going to be a show filled with hilarious, tear-jerking, cringy and awe-inducing moments.