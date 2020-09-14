Malta’s Got Talent Gives Us A First Look Into What They Have In Store For Us This Year
This year will see the first edition of Malta’s Got Talent reaching Maltese screens and a sneak peek showing us what to expect came in the form of an exciting new trailer.
The short video showcases the four judges, including Sarah Zerafa and Ray Mercieca, and a number of contestants – from the amateurs to the pro-talents.
All the quintessential moments you’re looking for in this talent show are here, from golden buzzer performances to tearful judges and astounding dance numbers.
Just by watching this trailer, one can already tell that it’s going to be a show filled with hilarious, tear-jerking, cringy and awe-inducing moments.
Some of the moments which definitely caught our eye has got to be Sarah Zerafa going wild for these striped voguers and also a mysterious box which I personally can’t wait to find out what it’s actually used for.
We also got a peek at what may very well be Malta’s most important fireworks beatboxer appearing in the trailer.
Malta’s Got Talent is a show which forms part of a long line of international talent shows and is replacing last year’s X-factor.
Tune in to the first episode that will be airing on Sunday 4th October at 8.50pm on Television Malta.