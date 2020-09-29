Malta Will Not Actively Try To Claim Prince George’s Shark Tooth After All

After causing an international stir with his statement that he will try and retrieve an ancient Maltese shark tooth gifted to Prince George, National Heritage Minister Jose Herrera has now clarified that the country won’t actively pursue means of retrieving the ancient fossil after all.

“Malta’s history and its geological formations spanning millions of years makes the island a unique historical and cultural landmark,” Herrera said.

“Although Malta’s national collection of historic artefacts is an extensive one, as showcased in various museums and heritage sites, one must note that there are numerous other artefacts of a considerate value that originally belonged to Malta which are currently in different countries.”

“As a nation we are extremely fond of our history and hence through our national heritage agencies we are always actively looking at avenues to acquire artefacts that have intrinsic value to the Maltese Islands. The Minister’s initial comments were based on the related national legislation in particular the Cultural Heritage Act, 2002 which superseded the previous legislation being the Antiquities (Protection) Act of 1910 and the Antiquities (Protection) Act of 1925. The Minister would like to note that with reference to this case, it is not the intention to pursue this matter any further.”