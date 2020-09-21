Malta Community Chest Fund Raises Over €1 Million In Special Telethon

Maltese TV viewers dug into their pockets to help the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation in a special 12-hour telethon last night.

Broadcast across TVM, One TV, Net TV, fLiving TV, and Smash TV, the programme ‘Għinuna Ngħinukom’ raised a total of €1,010,985 to help the foundation provide material support to people passing through serious illnesses.

Dubbed as a ‘mini L-Istrina’, the telethon was held to compensate for the shortfall in donations due to the cancellation of charity events, such as Rockestra and the Fun Run, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These events used to help full up the national charity fund’s coffers, and their cancellation deprived the MCCF of funds to support people in need.

Donations lines remain open and people can donate on the following numbers: 5100 2020 – €20; 5190 2030 – €50; 5130 2000 – €100, 2126 2626 – pledges of donations of €300 and over; 5061 9201 (SMS) – €11.65; 7935 9565 – BOV Mobile Pay.