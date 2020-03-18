Lovin Eats Season 2 Has Just Kicked Off And It’s A Delicious Ode To Malta’s Sister Island
More time at home means more time to binge watch all your favourite shows.
Lucky for you, Lovin Eats has just kicked off Season 2, and its a delicious ode to Malta’s sister island. And what better way to celebrate Gozo than its iconic PIZZA.
And don’t fret, this was filmed before the madness of COVID-19 hit our country. In light of this, it also serves as a reminder and celebration of places dear to our hearts that we won’t see in a while.
Beloved eateries Maxokk, Mekren, Ta’ Saminu, Mojo’s, Xerri il-Bukkett and Gleneagles all feature.
We hope to see you real soon for more. In the meantime, tell us what you think of this episode.