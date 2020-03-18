Lovin Eats Season 2 Has Just Kicked Off And It’s A Delicious Ode To Malta’s Sister Island

د . إAEDSRر . س

More time at home means more time to binge watch all your favourite shows.

Lucky for you, Lovin Eats has just kicked off Season 2, and its a delicious ode to Malta’s sister island. And what better way to celebrate Gozo than its iconic PIZZA.

And don’t fret, this was filmed before the madness of COVID-19 hit our country. In light of this, it also serves as a reminder and celebration of places dear to our hearts that we won’t see in a while.

Beloved eateries Maxokk, Mekren, Ta’ Saminu, Mojo’s, Xerri il-Bukkett and Gleneagles all feature.

We hope to see you real soon for more. In the meantime, tell us what you think of this episode.

