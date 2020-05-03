Look At All Of These Strange, Out-Of-Place Buildings Popping Up All Over Malta

There are lots of problems in Malta right now, and these weird-ass buildings popping up everywhere and adding to the uglification of the island is definitely on that list. Constant construction is part of the blessing/curse of living in Malta – but the actual result of the construction might actually be worse than the months of dust, noise and potential death. From sasquatch buildings to solitary villas, and even some skinny legends, here are some more disastrous architectural ideas that got the green light and actually exist… like, actually exist on the island that you live on.

1. There’s this trifle cake-inspired type architecture – just look at those perfectly placed layers.

2. And check out this bad boy clearly modelled on that deflated white chocolate profiterole you picked up in Naxxar a couple of weeks back.

3. Of course, it wouldn’t be Malta if we didn’t have some random villas popping up in the middle of nowhere…

4. …as well as a nice scattering of some iconic skinny legends.

5. Thankfully, some new architecture is inspired by the natural world – check out this turd-inspired thing.

6. And it’s great to see that some architects are going to the greatest pains to ensure their new designs are perfectly in symmetry with the older designs.

7. But no matter what happens, no matter how confusing and scary the world is, we can always rely on Malta to always be Malta.