Long Weekends Galore! Here’s Every Public Holiday Malta’s Getting In 2020

There’s nothing worse than knowing a public holiday is imminent… then finding out it’s going to fall on a Saturday or Sunday. Thankfully, 2020 isn’t one of those years. Malta’s roaring Twenties seem like they’re off to a great start as far as holidays are concerned, with six out of 13 public holidays falling on Fridays and Mondays. And that’s not mentioning four more that fall on Thursdays and Tuesday… which will probably still result in a couple of long weekends thanks to strategic leave booking. Speaking of leave, don’t forget Malta just got an extra leave day this year #ThankYouJoseph. Without further ado, here’s the full list of the next public holidays you can start counting down to. Because before you know it, it’s going to be Christmas again.

Monday 10th February: St. Paul’s Shipwreck Kicking the year off on a great note is Malta’s first long weekend of 2020. Cheers Pawl! Thursday 19th March: St. Joseph’s Day No, not that Joseph. Hopefully enjoying some slightly warmer days, Malta will see colourful processions with accompanying musical bands that will march through the streets of Rabat. Tuesday 31st March: Freedom Day Maybe not affording us the full freedom we’d like, Jum il-Ħelsien will still fall on a good enough for us to commemorate the anniversary of the withdrawal of British troops from Malta in style. Friday 10th April: Good Friday It’s self-evident that it would be on a Friday, but perhaps shocking that it should come so late in a year. So students (and teachers) who eagerly wait for those Easter holidays to start, you’re going to have to wait a little longer this year. Also, of course, Easter Sunday will be on… wait for it… a Sunday.

Friday 1st May: Worker’s Day It’s time to celebrate all the workers day… with another long weekend! Hopefully the good weather will accompany this feast day for you to go for a picnic or a countryside walk… or even go for your first swim of 2020. Sunday 7th June: Sette Giugno One of Malta’s more sombre red-calendar days, this year’s Sette Giugno’s is one of only three public holidays that fall on a weekend. Monday 29th June: L-Imnarja / St. Peter & St. Paul Another long weekend, this saintly double-bill is the first official public holiday of summer 2020… and it just got better.

Saturday 15th August: Assumption Day Santa Marija week is called that for a reason, so while it could’ve had a better day allocated to it, we all know how many people are going to be scrambling to take an entire week off to go up to Gozo, London, Corfu or literally anywhere else. Tuesday 8th September: Feast of Our Lady of Victories Marking the end of the Great Siege of Malta of 1565, this public holiday also marks the unofficial end to summer for most people. So I guess it’s apt enough that it had to fall on a very random, dreary (but probably still very hot) Tuesday. Monday 21st September: Independence Day Malta gained its independence from the British in 1964 and thank God for that, because not only do we have political and economic freedom, but we also have a good reason to celebrate. And if you’re planning a BBQ or one of those long beach days that can only end in uneven tans and frizzed up hair, you’ll be happy to know that we’re getting another long weekend!

Tuesday 8th December: Immaculate Conception Day Also known as Virgin Day, this public holiday is an important day for the Catholic Church, with one of the best places to celebrate it being in Bormla. Spend the day here to revive the festa feels that we left once summer ended… and to get started on those Christmas decorations already! Sunday 13th December: Republic Day Last year, the anniversary of the 45th year since Malta realised its certain political autonomy was met with a Friday the 13th… and a whole lot of protests in the streets of Valletta. This time round, Republic Day is falling on a Sunday, but who cares? We’ll all getting into that merry Christmas mood anyway, jolly with a glass of mulled wine and a taste of home-made mince pies that we’re sure will be around at, like, every Christmas market. Friday 25th December: Christmas Day ‘Tis the mother holiday of them all, truly the season to be jolly… and it’s another long weekend! 2020’s public holidays sure won’t disappoint this year.