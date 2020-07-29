Lollipop And Frisco Disco Postpone Parties Amidst Slew Of Cancellations

Two of the last standing parties in Malta have postponed their events in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Lollipop and Frisco Disco both made it public that they will not be going through with their parties amid the current risky circumstances.

LOLLIPOP #42 / BABYLON, set for this Friday, has been marked as cancelled on their Facebook event. Whilst Frisco Tropicana, which would have been this Saturday, is postponed until the 29th August.

“Having monitored the situation we’re sad to announce that this Saturday is no longer appropriate to host our disco due to the latest developments. However, as the government have themselves stated, this is a situation that demands prudence but also one that we need to learn to live with. So rather than outright cancelling the event we have decided to postpone it until the 29th August.” Frisco Disco organizers said.