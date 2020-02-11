It Is No Longer Free To Travel Down The Upper Barrakka Gardens Lift

After years of being free, the lift down from Upper Barrakka Gardens to Lascaris Wharf will now cost you €1 as of yesterday.

Whereas you only had to pay when heading upwards – paying at the bottom before you enter the modern and eye-catching elevator – anyone looking for a quick and easy trip up and down Valletta will now need to pay for the honour.

The price hike comes after the company that runs the lift, Barakka Company Ltd, announced it was going to begin charging both ways.

When the company had gotten the 10-year contract to run the important method of transportation in 2016, it had pledged not to change the prices. However, the company has gone back on its word, saying “we feel it is time to charge to use the lift in both directions to cover our expenses”.

“It costs us the same amount of money to run the elevator going up as it does when it comes down. We are simply following the terms of the contract which were agreed with Transport Malta four years ago, which included a price change as an option,” a company spokesperson told Times of Malta.