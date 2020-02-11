IN PHOTOS: ‘Start Counting!’ Valletta Was Absolutely Packed For 2020’s First Public Holiday

Every village feast around Malta is special, but there’s something about Valletta’s San Pawl celebrations that really helps it shine above the rest. Affectionately dubbed il-Festa tal-Maltin, the celebration in the capital city marks the year’s very first public holiday… and it never disappoints. As a bout of unusually beautiful weather welcomed 10th February in Malta, the streets of Valletta were quickly filled with passionate locals, entranced tourists and a whole lot of passers-by who couldn’t help but join in on the day-long revels. Here are some of the best shots from yesterday’s celebrations to help you relive some of the day’s best moments… or to help intensify all that FOMO.

As the sun came out, thousands started congregating in capital’s streets…

… which were all dressed to the nines for the special occasion

Soon enough, the streets of Valletta were absolutely packed

View this post on Instagram #kulhaddgielbelt A post shared by Robert Tabone (@robertbeltikopite72) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:10am PST

And it was finally time for St. Paul’s titular statue to grace Valletta once more to the sound of church bells

A shower of confetti was waiting for attendees, and it made for some awesome shots

As the statue continued to tour the streets, the sun set… and the party truly kicked off

View this post on Instagram #malta #valletta #colours #stpaul A post shared by Stephen Piccinino (@stephenpicci) on Feb 10, 2020 at 12:00pm PST

But it wouldn’t be a proper Maltese feast without a generous helping of awesome fireworks!

… and yes, even among all those celebrations, efforts to clean it all up started almost immediately

Already a special feast in of itself, this year’s feast of St. Paul marked an even more unique cause for celebration 2020 marks the 50 year anniversary of the Għaqda tal-Pawlin, founded in Valletta all the way back in 1970. And while that meant an extra special 10th February, it’ll also mean yesterday won’t be the end of it all. “The feast of St. Paul 2020 has come to an end, but the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Għaqda Pawlin will continue all throughout the year,” Valletta councillor Mark Spiteri Lucas announced on Facebook earlier this morning.

Tag someone who was in Valletta yesterday… and someone who really should’ve been there!

READ NEXT: It Is No Longer Free To Travel Down The Upper Barrakka Gardens Lift