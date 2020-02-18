IN PHOTOS: First Look At Controversial Archbishop Carnival Float Hitting Valletta’s Streets This Weekend

Amidst the colourful costumes, outrageous debauchery and stand-out designs this Carnival, one particular float is set to have a bunch of eyes solidly set on as it roams the streets of Valletta… and we finally have a better look at the final result.

A notorious carnival float received a serious amount of backlash last month after a sketch of what it would look like surfaced on Facebook. Seemingly tackling the taboo topic of paedophilia within the Church, the float depicted the Archbishop outside the facade of St Joseph’s home with the text “Jude’s Hell” imposed on top.

After going back and forth with church authorities and the Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government Jose Herrera – and even being temporarily banned from taking part – it was decided that the float will be making an appearance at this year’s carnival after all… pending some amendments which included the removal of the house’s name.

In a series of Facebook posts over the weekend and last couple of days, Etienne Galea – one of the float’s creators – shared what the controversial float will be looking like by the end. Other friends and collaborators also uploaded other teasers, alongside selfies with Archbishop Scicluna’s image on the float.