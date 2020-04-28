Ian Borg Had A ‘Kisra Ħobż’ In His Dad’s Field And Malta Could Barely Handle It

It was a casual, sunny weekend in quarantined Malta, and the Transport Minister just had to go and spoil it all by posting a picture of a ħobża in a field. At least, that’s how some people took it when Ian Borg casually shared his quaint lunch with all of Malta. Featuring a slice of Maltese bread, some beans and a ġbejna, Borg posted a short message about how much he was about to enjoy the meal with his father. However, with many in Malta mad at the lack of greenery on the island, and others unable to spend time with their own families, the kisra ħobż soon took on a life of its own.

1. It started appearing in places with a bit less greenery than the aforementioned fields.

Photos: Timmy Cutigno

2. And some leading environmental activists couldn’t help but post their own version of a ħobża – with a nice side of sarcasm, of course.

3. However, it soon began to escalate… or excavate, as it were.

4. And people didn’t hold back. As Transport Minister, Borg is held accountable for the swathes of trees that have been chopped down or moved over the last few years as Malta’s roads undergo massive changes.

5. Some former Maltese politicians even piled in.

6. A Maltese memester even went and made a frame featuring the now-iconic slice for Facebook profile pictures.