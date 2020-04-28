د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Ian Borg Had A ‘Kisra Ħobż’ In His Dad’s Field And Malta Could Barely Handle It

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

It was a casual, sunny weekend in quarantined Malta, and the Transport Minister just had to go and spoil it all by posting a picture of a ħobża in a field.

At least, that’s how some people took it when Ian Borg casually shared his quaint lunch with all of Malta. Featuring a slice of Maltese bread, some beans and a ġbejna, Borg posted a short message about how much he was about to enjoy the meal with his father.

However, with many in Malta mad at the lack of greenery on the island, and others unable to spend time with their own families, the kisra ħobż soon took on a life of its own. 

1. It started appearing in places with a bit less greenery than the aforementioned fields.

Photos: Timmy Cutigno

Photos: Timmy Cutigno

2. And some leading environmental activists couldn’t help but post their own version of a ħobża – with a nice side of sarcasm, of course.

3. However, it soon began to escalate… or excavate, as it were.

4. And people didn’t hold back.

As Transport Minister, Borg is held accountable for the swathes of trees that have been chopped down or moved over the last few years as Malta’s roads undergo massive changes.

5. Some former Maltese politicians even piled in.

6. A Maltese memester even went and made a frame featuring the now-iconic slice for Facebook profile pictures.

7. However, when all was said and done, it seems like the kisra ħobż remained good and tasty.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Ian Borg took the memes in good spirit.

“It was a sweet photo, and the bread was good,” he smiled. “A big thank you to the 6,000 people who enjoyed it – I saw some of the memes and they are cool and creative.”

“That said, there are some other people who do need to take things a bit more calmly,” he ended.

Cover photo: Timmy Cutigno, Justin Galea, Ian Borg. Inset: Alex Dalli, Arnold Cassola

When was the last time you had a kisra ħobż as good as Borg’s? Let us know in the comments below.

READ NEXT: This New Instagram Page Will Explain Everything You Ever Wondered About Malta's Divisions

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK