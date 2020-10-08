How Many Sliema Workers Does It Take To Dismantle A Platform?
Another day, another large group of men undergoing some questionable work.
There’s an everlasting motif in Malta – a physical job that may need one or two people to complete it receives an assignment of about 10 people. We’ve all seen it – one guy removing a lightbulb as eight others stand around watching.
A man who saw the deconstruction of a lifeguard stand near a Sliema coast couldn’t help but share images of what he was seeing.
“I’m not criticising Maltese workmen in any way, but the construction and subsequent dismantling of the lifeguard stations seems to be very over-complicated if it takes six or maybe seven people to do it?” he asked.
“Who made the design for these things anyway? IKEA?”
I mean, some of those pieces do look kinda heavy…
To be fair though, the man wasn’t exactly accurate in his description – a cursory look at the photo shows at least eight men grabbing various pieces of wood.
His post, which was shared in a popular Expats group online, quickly drew people to share other similar experiences.
“Right now in the Birkirkara bypass, 10 of them are cutting bushes. No, actually one is cutting – the other nine are probably helping verbally…” said one person.
Hey, at least they got the job done right?