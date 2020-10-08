How Many Sliema Workers Does It Take To Dismantle A Platform?

Another day, another large group of men undergoing some questionable work.

There’s an everlasting motif in Malta – a physical job that may need one or two people to complete it receives an assignment of about 10 people. We’ve all seen it – one guy removing a lightbulb as eight others stand around watching.

A man who saw the deconstruction of a lifeguard stand near a Sliema coast couldn’t help but share images of what he was seeing.

“I’m not criticising Maltese workmen in any way, but the construction and subsequent dismantling of the lifeguard stations seems to be very over-complicated if it takes six or maybe seven people to do it?” he asked.

“Who made the design for these things anyway? IKEA?”