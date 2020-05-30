Friday Night Live? 900 People Tune In To Watch Maltese Man’s Accidental Livestream While Sleeping
Drama. Romance. Action. There was none of that during a Maltese man’s accidental livestream of himself sleeping last night… but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from tuning in for the whole ride.
Just before midnight on Friday night, local comedian and prolific TikToker James Ryder went live on popular Facebook group Malta Pastizziposting. There was only one catch: he wasn’t aware he had gone live, because he was actually fast asleep.
What followed was over 15 straight minutes of darkness, rustling and some intermittent snoring. But while you’d expect something as uneventful as an unconscious buttstream to not attract any attention, Ryder’s livestream quickly gathered hundreds of views and comments, as many were kept at the edge of their seats (or beds) for whatever grainy, dark footage would show up next.
As people theorised on what could possibly be happening, many thought this was Ryder’s silent reaction to him missing out on the Lovin Malta Social Media Award for Best TikToker (#NeverForget)… but the truth was way more straighforward.
“I swear to God I have no idea how that could have happened,” he told Lovin Malta this morning, after waking up to the confusing tsunami of notifications. “I know the phone was on because I was watching Netflix before drifting off.”
“I even went through my logged devices to see if it was a hack,” Ryder explained, after realising that, besides going live, he seems to have also replied to someone’s Facebook story.
“I could’ve been sleep-walking. Or in this case, sleep-socialising.”
“Guys, I just woke up,” Ryder commented on his own video this morning. “I have absolutely zero idea how I went live while I was asleep, but this comment section was the best thing to wake up to.”
In a separate post explaining the whole ordeal some hours later, Ryder pointed out the only thing weirder than his video.
“So I woke up to find out that somehow, in some weird way, I started a livestream while I was asleep,” he said. “While I’m aware this was weird, it’s nothing compared to the fact that 900 of you stuck around to watch rather than hit me up on Messenger to inform me.”
If this is what nearly 1,000 people thought the best way to spend a Friday night was, I guess this quarantine life is really taking a toll on us. And who am I to cast the first stone? After all, I watched the full 16 minutes and 29 seconds of the livestream and have no regrets.