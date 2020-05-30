Friday Night Live? 900 People Tune In To Watch Maltese Man’s Accidental Livestream While Sleeping

Drama. Romance. Action. There was none of that during a Maltese man’s accidental livestream of himself sleeping last night… but that didn’t stop hundreds of people from tuning in for the whole ride.

Just before midnight on Friday night, local comedian and prolific TikToker James Ryder went live on popular Facebook group Malta Pastizziposting. There was only one catch: he wasn’t aware he had gone live, because he was actually fast asleep.

What followed was over 15 straight minutes of darkness, rustling and some intermittent snoring. But while you’d expect something as uneventful as an unconscious buttstream to not attract any attention, Ryder’s livestream quickly gathered hundreds of views and comments, as many were kept at the edge of their seats (or beds) for whatever grainy, dark footage would show up next.

As people theorised on what could possibly be happening, many thought this was Ryder’s silent reaction to him missing out on the Lovin Malta Social Media Award for Best TikToker (#NeverForget)… but the truth was way more straighforward.

“I swear to God I have no idea how that could have happened,” he told Lovin Malta this morning, after waking up to the confusing tsunami of notifications. “I know the phone was on because I was watching Netflix before drifting off.”

“I even went through my logged devices to see if it was a hack,” Ryder explained, after realising that, besides going live, he seems to have also replied to someone’s Facebook story.

“I could’ve been sleep-walking. Or in this case, sleep-socialising.”