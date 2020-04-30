د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Fgura PL Club Discovers Unique Way To Wave Malta’s Flag: Upside Down

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

We all make mistakes, but it doesn’t often involve waving your country’s national flag upside down for everyone to see…. especially when you are a political club.

Images of the Fgura Labour Club’s unique positioning of the Maltese flag led to people facepalming hard all over the island. Charmaine Aquilina, who took the photos earlier today, said the club need to take a course in flag-handling.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, she went a step further with the sarcasm in reaction to the flag, saying: “I’ve seen Malta turn upside down under a Labour government”.

Ouch.

However, it really is all about your perspective, as a Gżira local councillor pointed out…

Unfortunately, it turns out accidentally waving flags upside down isn’t as uncommon as you think in Malta.

Can someone start a flag-raising course at Uni or something, seriously guys…

Tag someone who knows how to raise a flag in a proficient manner.

READ NEXT: Ian Borg Had A 'Kisra Ħobż' In His Dad's Field And Malta Could Barely Handle It

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK