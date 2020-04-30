Fgura PL Club Discovers Unique Way To Wave Malta’s Flag: Upside Down

We all make mistakes, but it doesn’t often involve waving your country’s national flag upside down for everyone to see…. especially when you are a political club.

Images of the Fgura Labour Club’s unique positioning of the Maltese flag led to people facepalming hard all over the island. Charmaine Aquilina, who took the photos earlier today, said the club need to take a course in flag-handling.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, she went a step further with the sarcasm in reaction to the flag, saying: “I’ve seen Malta turn upside down under a Labour government”.

Ouch.