Farrugia’s Dirty Sex Laundry: Maltese Surname Randomly Makes It To Netflix Hit Show

Sex secrets are definitely not something you’d want to be made public, but for one very unlucky Miss Farrugia, that’s exactly what happened. At least, as far as a hit Netflix show is concerned.

For one split second during the second season of increasingly popular Sex Education, a Maltese surname randomly appears… and it’s not looking too good for the fictional character.

Without revealing too much – especially since the scene shows up in episode seven of the latest season – Moordale School ends up in turmoil after its halls get papered with copies from confidential sex therapy sessions with both students and staff.

And voila’, one of the students on the list turns out to be a “Harriet Farrugia”.

While only visible for just over a second, the notes on Farrugia show that she fears her partner would break up with her, with one of the bullet points just listing down “Contraception”. Same, TBH.