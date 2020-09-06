Explore Malta’s Creepy And Abandoned Hotspots With This Mysterious TikTok Page

Malta has its fair share of creepy, abandoned and possibly haunted buildings, but very few have the guts to venture inside them… until now.

A TikTok page has dedicated itself to capturing and cataloguing the island’s abandoned hotspots and it truly does test one’s knowledge of the harrowing history of Malta’s dark aspects.

Check out the two latest additions, the abandoned St. Phillip’s Hospital and an executioner’s house in Birgu, if you dare…

The bone-chilling video takes you back to all those horror movies you watched as a kid and truly leaves you shivering, especially when the post mentions all the glitches and the possibility of a ghost.



While we don’t actually get to see inside the executioner’s house, it’s creepy enough even at just a glance, with the symbol of two axes engraved in the facade of the house representing the murderous job that was once carried out by the former owner of the house.

And there’s so much more for you to explore… online.

For those who are interested in the darker dimensions of our island’s history, this page is a window into which you can delve to discover more and more.

Share this with someone who gets spooked easily!