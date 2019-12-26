Eaten Too Much This Christmas? Take A Winter Walk Along One Of These 6 Beautiful Routes In Malta
Eating and Christmas go hand-in-hand, and couple that with the 99-course spread your nanna has no doubt put together, you’re sure to feel the waistbands tighten on Boxing Day morning. If you’re looking for an instant post-Christmas tummy-tuck, we’ve got you covered.
For those of you still on holiday shutdown, why not give one of these winter walks a go?
1. Nadur, Gozo
Head down towards Daħlet Qorrot from the Parish Church, through the valley and fields, and bask in the stunning views waiting in the outskirts of Qala.
2. The Saltpan Circular, Gozo
Keeping things in Gozo for now, because sometimes our sister island doesn’t get enough love.
While not exactly shaped like a circle, we’re thinking more in line of a circular bus route. Start out at the Xwejni Bay pans and head for Qbajjar, thank us later. #viewgoals
3. The Victoria Lines
Head down past the hamlet of Binġemma and past the punic tombs. These lines start way up in Mġarr and can lead you on a number of routes, but one of our favourites are the routes following the Dwejra Lines, towards Mosta’s rotunda.
4. Chadwick Lakes
The Chadwick Lakes have been revamped in recent years, after being built over a hundred years ago by a British engineer.
These “lakes” are perfect for a light, post-Christmas stroll if you’re not crazy on hiking – however, works are being held to restore parts of the area right now so plan ahead if you’re heading here.
5. Sliema Promenade
It’s one of Malta’s most classic and classiest walking routes, stretching just under 8km around the coastline of Sliema from Balluta Bay towards the Ferries. Sliema’s promenade even has a few outdoor gym areas dotted along to make use of for that extra push should you need it.
Just make sure the winds aren’t too wild when you head out on this walk.
6. Girgenti, Siġġiewi
From cart ruts to Roman quarries, pass through the traditional village of Siggiewi and head towards Malta’s only woodland in the Buskett Gardens. Soak up some much-needed greenery after the wetter weather we’ve been having and relish in the fresh air.
BONUS: Ramla Bay, Gozo
This walk starts from Marsalforn Bay, passing through the village of ix-Xagħra, and ends in Ramla Bay. Taking the walker through a typical Gozitan valley behind Marsalforn Bay where the views you’ll find this time of year are as breathtaking as they would be in the summer.