Dingli Youths Cancel Traditional Celebration As COVID-19 Precaution 

Dingli’s youth organisation Żgħażagħ Brijużi Dinglin will not organise its traditional briju celebration and majjalata this summer as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

“We believe people’s health should come first and foremost and we felt that we should make a great sacrifice and not organise any activities this year,” the youth group said.

“We look forward to next year’s feast being as big as, if not bigger, than feasts of previous years. We thank you for your support and interest and urge you to enjoy the feast in a responsible and safe manner.”

Dingli’s village feast is still scheduled to go ahead next month but organisers have admitted the programme of events is subject to change due to COVID-19 circumstances out of their control.

The youth group made this announcement on Tuesday, when the daily number of new COVID-19 cases was still extremely minimal. Cases have risen since then, largely due to a cluster of 15 infections linked to a ‘hotel takeover’ party at the Radisson Blu Resort.

This cluster has reignited calls on Malta to cancel mass events and festa marches, with the Malta College of Pathologists warning that the situation risks spiralling out of control.

However, Prime Minister Robert Abela played down calls to reintroduce restrictions, stating that today that the economy will remain open and that he won’t “succumb to fear” when taking decisions on containing the pandemic.

What do you make of the youth group’s decision?

