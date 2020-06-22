Christine Fearne Or Robert Metsola? Someone Just Gender Swapped A Bunch Of Maltese Politicians And We Have Questions
Three whole years after exploding onto the internet and going viral worldwide, the gender-swapping, age-simulating, time-devourer AI app FaceApp has resurfaced. So of course, someone did what everyone’s been thinking of and just gender-swapped a whole of Maltese politicians.
“I regret doing this,” Pol Micallef admitted last night on popular Maltese meme forum Pastizziposting. It didn’t take long to realise why, either: the guy had just run 30 of Malta’s most notable political names through FaceApp’s most popular feature.
From Roberta Abela and Josephine Muscat to Mario Dalli and Rodrick Cutajar, here they are in all their glory. You’re welcome / I’m sorry.
1. Malta’s Prime Ministerial past might be full of men, but here’s a look at a parallel universe dominated by women
Roberta Abela, Edwina Fenech Adami, Alfrida Sant, Duminka Mintoff, Lorna Gonzi… the whole gang’s here!
2. Maybe what the PN’s needed all along was a strong female leader…
The question remains though; will it be Adriana Delia or Simone Busuttil??
3. Assorted Ministers: The Alternate Universe Expansion
Edwina Zammit Lewis, Silvia Schembri, Iana Borg and Oriana Bonnici. Which one are you voting for?
4. The Muscats look a whole lot different if only the genders had to be swapped…
Josephine Muscat.
You know, the wife of former Olympic swimmer and national record holder, Michael Mifsud?
5. And just look at the different faces which could’ve end up on protester’s posters…
Somehow, KONCHITA, CHRISTA U KATIE BARRA just doesn’t really roll off the tongue, does it?
6. The Alternatives
No, they don’t prescribe to your antiquated two-party system.
Yes, they will dismantle the patriarchy.
Say hello to the dynamic duo of Gwen and Mario Farrugia, Arnalda Cassola, Tammy Alden, and the fierce Lorna Lowell.
7. The FaceSwap Face-Off: Court Edition
Francesca Debono or Jasmine Azzopardi; who is your money on?
8. Charmaine Gauci might’ve dominated the nation’s screens in the last three months… but can you imagine Christine Fearne giving health briefings instead?
She’s smart. She’s professional. She will not take your shit, mister.
9. What’s that, you want more? Are you sure?
Here’s Glenda Bedingfield, Davinia Casa, Karla Stagno Navarra and Clementina Grima.
Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
Somehow though, things really got turned up a notch when the Face App was applied the other way round.
Tell me you don’t want to live in a world with no Mario Dalli, Robert Metsola or Rodrick Cutajar.
Go on, I dare you.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve got way more questions now than when we started off. So if you’d excuse me, I need to go and rethink my entire existence.