Christine Fearne Or Robert Metsola? Someone Just Gender Swapped A Bunch Of Maltese Politicians And We Have Questions

Three whole years after exploding onto the internet and going viral worldwide, the gender-swapping, age-simulating, time-devourer AI app FaceApp has resurfaced. So of course, someone did what everyone’s been thinking of and just gender-swapped a whole of Maltese politicians.

“I regret doing this,” Pol Micallef admitted last night on popular Maltese meme forum Pastizziposting. It didn’t take long to realise why, either: the guy had just run 30 of Malta’s most notable political names through FaceApp’s most popular feature.

From Roberta Abela and Josephine Muscat to Mario Dalli and Rodrick Cutajar, here they are in all their glory. You’re welcome / I’m sorry.