Chris Cardona’s Kids Use TikTok To Show What Life Is Like When Your Dad Is A Politician

It’s never going to be easy growing up in the public eye, let alone when your father is a politician on an island like Malta – and two children of a prominent Maltese politician have taken to TikTok to show their perspective on things.

While it probably wasn’t easy for him, 19-year-old Isaac Cardona, the son of former Economy Minister Chris Cardona, jumped on one of TikTok’s biggest trends at the moment, allowing him to address what people may think of him and his family with a dash of sarcasm.

His sister, Filippa, seemed to share the sentiment.



Isaac went one step further in another video by nonchalantly compiling comments of people hating on his dad.

A few people commented that it’s not right to judge people based on their parents.