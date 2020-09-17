Chris Cardona Makes His Debut On TikTok Showing A Montage Of His Life Through The Years

After stepping away from the political limelight, Chris Cardona has debuted on the popular video app TikTok clearly following in the footsteps of his children who are avid users of the trendy platform.

So far, the two TikToks which have been posted are a One TV radio interview with a chill overlay of a Khalid song and also a smooth montage of him from childhood to adulthood.

And let’s not forget that wholesome profile photo with his daughter. His TikTok profile is sure to gain more of a following soon and you might even see one of his videos on your for you page.

With just 15 followers and two videos, it leaves the question of what type of content might come next. Will he follow more trends, revert to showing us his media ventures or maybe even showcase some gourmet food?

What TikToks do you think he should make next?