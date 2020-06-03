Charmaine The Tiger Queen: Malta Bids Farewell To 2020’s Favourite Press Conferences With One Final Meme

The end of an era is truly upon Malta. From a relatively unknown health authority to everyone’s main point of reference for three whole months, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci announced earlier today that she would end her regular COVID-19 press conferences. But on the last day of three months of memes, she gave us one last meme.

Much has been said – and jested – about Gauci’s press conferences. From her stoic demeanour and calming voice to her daily televised reassurances to the public, she’s been in every viral video, meme thread and WhatsApp conversation for the first quarter of the year.

Today’s press conference saw a chill Charmaine take to livestreams nationwide with a bright and relaxed outfit that many couldn’t help but quickly compare to another meme icon from 2020; Tiger King’s Carole Baskin.

And from people dubbing her Malta’s Tiger Queen to “Neon Carole Baskin” (which, to be honest, sounds completely badass and definitely needs to happen), everyone was here for Charmaine on her final day of regular COVID-19 press conferences.

Thanks for all the memories ma’am!