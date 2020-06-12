Updated|Strip Clubs Included In Malta’s COVID-19 Voucher Scheme, But For Drinks Only

Malta’s new COVID-19 vouchers can be used at strip clubs but only on drinks purchased at the bar.

In an attempt to boost domestic consumption following the COVID-19 crisis, the government will hand out five vouchers worth €20 each to every Maltese resident over 16.

Four of these vouchers can be used at any establishment licensed by the Malta Tourism Authority. These include hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, bars, nightclubs… and yes, even strip clubs.

The Tourism Ministry clarified that the vouchers cannot be spent on the dancers but only on drinks purchased at the bar.

The remaining €20 voucher can be spent at businesses that were forced to close their doors in the wake of the pandemic by virtue of a legal notice. This includes hairdressers, massage and beauty parlours, clothing stores and electronic stores.

You have full flexibility on where to spend your vouchers, with the only conditions being that each one must be used in whole, as no change will be given, and that they must be used by September.

What do you want to spend your vouchers on?