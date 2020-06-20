Bdejna! 12 Stunning Shots Around Malta To Celebrate The First Day Of Summer 2020
Instagram and summer get on like a house on fire, so you know this was bound to happen.
As the first day of summer kicked off with a classically sunny (albeit slightly fresher) day today, Instagram quickly exploded with stunning shots from all over the isles… and we went ahead and compiled some of our favourites.
Going off the thousands-strong #LovinMalta tag (which you should use if you’d ever like to get featured), here are 12 beautiful shots that will help you remember why so many people love Malta’s summers.
And sure, we might’ve had a rough start to 2020, but today’s glorious start to summer could be a hopeful sign of better things to come.
1. Thank you spring… hello summer!
2. Early starts are even more worthwhile
3. The island’s beaches take on a whole new life in summer
4. And we dare you not to take a dip!
5. There’s blue, then there’s b.l.u.e.
6. Speaking of the big blue…
7. Even just chilling outdoors becomes photogenic in summer
8. And those artsy, secluded spots of shade become even more beautiful
9. And if chill is what you’re looking for, our summers have got it
Savasana magic ✨????♀️ Can you think of a better place to exhale the day away? Loving our beachside yoga at Tigne beach! ???? ???? Class led by the lovely @danielle_yoga_ Find our schedule in bio. . #yogamalta #beachyoga #beachyogamalta #maltayoga #savasana #beachsavasana #malta #lovinmalta #freemyme
10. Nothing beats the sight of crystal-clear waters…
11. … except maybe a trip to the sister island of Gozo and a bite of a familiar classic
12. And to close it all off? A stunning show by Mother Nature herself!
