Bdejna! 12 Stunning Shots Around Malta To Celebrate The First Day Of Summer 2020

Instagram and summer get on like a house on fire, so you know this was bound to happen.

As the first day of summer kicked off with a classically sunny (albeit slightly fresher) day today, Instagram quickly exploded with stunning shots from all over the isles… and we went ahead and compiled some of our favourites.

Going off the thousands-strong #LovinMalta tag (which you should use if you’d ever like to get featured), here are 12 beautiful shots that will help you remember why so many people love Malta’s summers.

And sure, we might’ve had a rough start to 2020, but today’s glorious  start to summer could be a hopeful sign of better things to come.

1. Thank you spring… hello summer!

2. Early starts are even more worthwhile

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sasha Edlebi (@sasharosed) on

3. The island’s beaches take on a whole new life in summer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ｋｉｍｂｅｒｌｅｙ (@kimberleyportelli) on

4. And we dare you not to take a dip!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R&R Photography (@rr__photography___) on

5. There’s blue, then there’s b.l.u.e.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MeGu????緑好きactive女子✈️???????? (@yai_wanna_travel) on

6. Speaking of the big blue…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyo (@t0yotravels) on

7. Even just chilling outdoors becomes photogenic in summer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antonio Zerafa (@antoniozerafa) on

8. And those artsy, secluded spots of shade become even more beautiful

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Kostap (@davidkostap) on

9. And if chill is what you’re looking for, our summers have got it

10. Nothing beats the sight of crystal-clear waters…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ???????????????????????????? (@liandraborg) on

11. … except maybe a trip to the sister island of Gozo and a bite of a familiar classic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark (@travellingismypassion__) on

12. And to close it all off? A stunning show by Mother Nature herself!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mattias Palmier (@mattias.palmier) on

Tag the people you plan on spending Summer 2020 with!

