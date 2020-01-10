Baxxulu! Malta Has The Noisiest Neighbours In The Continent, European Study Finds

Malta has the noisiest neighbours in Europe according to Eurostat and it really doesn’t come as a surprise to us.

Recent statistics published by the European Union office show that one in four people suffer from neighbourhoods noise in Malta, Germany and the Netherlands but a deeper diver into the numbers show that Malta is the noisiest of the lot.

The statistics were gathered for 2018 and indicate that 28.2% of the Maltese population experienced problems with noisy neighbours.

In a close second was Germany at 27.8% and the Netherlands at third with 27.1%

.

The statistics also show that people living in cities experiencing more than twice as much noise (24.1%) as those who live in rural areas (11.0%) which can explain why Malta is the noisiest because we don’t have too many rural areas…

