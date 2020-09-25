Artisanal Market Is Coming To Pjazza Tigné This Weekend, Promoting Malta’s Artists Hit Hard By COVID-19

In an effort to bring more colour and culture to Maltese society, Malta Artisan Markets have just launched a new event to promote the work of local artists at a time of hardship for the industry.

The artisanal market will include handmade artwork which ranges from paintings to jewellery to quirky foodstuff and encompasses a variety of cultures like that of Malta and of Africa.

Visit the market and it’s 30+ stalls at Tigné Pjazza on Friday and Saturday night to support local and get unique products in return.