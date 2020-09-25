Artisanal Market Is Coming To Pjazza Tigné This Weekend, Promoting Malta’s Artists Hit Hard By COVID-19
In an effort to bring more colour and culture to Maltese society, Malta Artisan Markets have just launched a new event to promote the work of local artists at a time of hardship for the industry.
The artisanal market will include handmade artwork which ranges from paintings to jewellery to quirky foodstuff and encompasses a variety of cultures like that of Malta and of Africa.
Visit the market and it’s 30+ stalls at Tigné Pjazza on Friday and Saturday night to support local and get unique products in return.
Premiering at Sliema’s @pjazzatigne the team behind @malta_artisan_markets are all systems go for a duo of chilled…
Posted by Malta Artisan Markets on Friday, September 11, 2020
The line-up for this market includes:
1. Lydiah Craftworks with handmade African customised jewellery
Third time’s a charm, as demonstrated by Lydiah Kariuki, whose custom african jewellery made of beads , seashells & brass metal wowed at our last market. Her passion for multiculturalism drives her creativity
“I am making the local aware of different foreign culture and looks .”
#lovelocal #supportsustainability #safeshoppingspree
Posted by Malta Artisan Markets on Monday, September 14, 2020
2. Renata Dudaite using sustainable fashion and home decor accessories to help save the environment
Just one of the 30+ artisans who will be gracing our market in the last weekend in September. We talk sustainability…
Posted by Malta Artisan Markets on Monday, September 14, 2020
3. Berivan Serin with her unique stone painting
Berivan Serin Natural Stone painting is a market veteran, whose enthusiasm for nature is infectious.
“Working/painting…
Posted by Malta Artisan Markets on Wednesday, September 16, 2020
4. Natural Soaps Malta with ‘Handmade soap that makes you smile’
There’s something nostalgic about Natural Soaps Malta taking us back to bath times of childhood. Erika Spiteri’s team…
Posted by Malta Artisan Markets on Thursday, September 17, 2020
5. Atelier Manuel with recycled wooden toys
Emanuel Sammut is proof that wooden toys hold timeless appeal. Atelier Manuel’s handcrafted gifts are made from 100%…
Posted by Malta Artisan Markets on Sunday, September 20, 2020
6. Nicola Diacono with Nikki’s original watercolour and acrylic paintings
Artist Nichola Diacono echo’s the sentiment of many artisans who have closed ranks in recent times.
“I think in these…
Posted by Malta Artisan Markets on Friday, September 18, 2020
… and many more who have a wide range of unique products to offer to Malta!
The organisers have ensured that the whole event will be compliant with the COVID-19 guidelines set to safeguard public health of any people who attend.
Make sure to check out Malta Artisan Markets’ Facebook page for any updates and new events that will put these hard-working artisans in the spotlight and boost Malta’s creative industry.