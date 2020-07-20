7 Tips And Tricks To Help You Save Money In Malta This Summer

Scorching weather and long days aren’t the only harbingers of a Maltese summer. In fact, if you had to speak to any of my friends (me included), they’d tell you the first thing they notice is a much lighter wallet. And look, I get it. Even with the way things have panned out in 2020 (ugh), there’s still so much more to do this time of year, and in between a cheeky ice cream date and a long weekend of partying, it won’t be long before your funds start getting depleted quicker than usual. But there’s a way to put a dent in it all, and I’m here to help you see it. Beyond the usual and expected “put aside a certain amount of your pay every month”, there’s a number of other, smaller tricks and tips you can adopt to help you save money in Malta this summer. And the best part is, it’s not just your finances that you’ll be helping. Buckle up; it’s time to save up some proper dough.

1. Want to make the most of Malta’s swimming season? Opt for a beach instead of a beach club If you want to save up money, you shouldn’t have any issue with the body of water you swim in to freshen up. We’ve been blessed with an island that always has the Mediterranean Sea about 10 minutes away from our home, so why not make the most of it? There’s a long list of beaches all over Malta and Gozo that are ready for your frolicking, and whether you’re looking for rocky or sandy, popular or overlooked, down the road or at the end of a road trip, the islands have got. you. covered. And sure, beach clubs can be the epitome of cool, but if cooling off after a long week of work is what you’re looking for, then you’re probably still best off enjoying what Mother Nature gave us.

2. While you’re at it, don’t buy unnecessarily expensive beachwear every single summer You know how you have that super cool jacket you always look forward to wearing whenever the colder season returns? Do you wear it just twice one winter and then throw it away the next just because it was last winter’s hot item? Exactly. Even if you’re one of those insane summer people who hit the beach every single day and tell everyone you’re “practically a mermaid” (sure Karen), you’re probably only using your beach items fewer than 100 times on any given summer. I think we can both agree that a beach towel can survive way more than that many uses before needing to be thrown out. Apply the same reasoning to your swimsuit, tank tops, dresses, hats, sunglasses, beach bags, and the whole lot, and you’re suddenly looking at a way smaller expense whenever June returns.

3. Eat at your nanna’s house on Sundays Now this one’s glorious and you need to hear me out. Pro #1: You save up all the money you would’ve otherwise spent on those lavish Sunday brunches that quickly take a turn to boozy and end sometime around 7pm. Pro #2: Your nanna/u gets to see you, which is always great, important and sometimes sadly forgotten. Pro #3: If your nanna/u is anything like all the ones I’ve ever known, you’re probably going to not only save money on food, but leave the house with more money in your pocket than when you came in. Ka-ching. Cons: There. are. literally. none. here.

4. Opt for house parties and get-togethers rather than going out Again, this is great on a couple of different fronts. Firstly, there’s the issue of petrol… which might end up being more evident the second you find yourself stuck in a Maltese traffic jam. Secondly, you’re obviously going to be spending less money, even if you’re the host, because God knows a couple packets of galletti will end up costing you way less than whatever you would’ve ended up buying while you’re out. And let’s face it; with friends and family like the ones you have, a couple packets of galletti is all you need. Thirdly, you’ll also be saving all your loved ones money in the process. Voilà, you are now also the hero of the group.

5. Go to one or two parties per weekend, not four Of course, we’re not saying you should just shut yourself at home and never go out. That would be a shame, especially seeing as Malta comes alive during summer. But there’s a way and a way to enjoy any summer. Every weekend, dozens of clashing events vie for your attention… and money. Now if you’re like me, your gut instinct would be to try and squeeze them all into your already-tight and expense-filled schedule, but do you really need to head to that third event of the night at 3 am? Do your wallet and your liver a favour and say “not today” to the afterparty. Your FOMO might hate you the first couple of times, but your finances will be eternally grateful. Besides, always remember the biggest contribution to society How I Met Your Mother ever gave us: “Nothing good happens after 2am”.

6. Never underestimate the power of carpooling Just like most of the tips and tricks on this list, this one’s so great because it’s incredibly multi-purpose. Create a new habit within your group where you don’t need a car for every single person (especially if you’re all heading to the same place at the same time), do your part in decreasing traffic and pollution on Malta’s roads, help make our roads safer by only having the calmest, most sober friend behind the wheel… oh, and also save up on petrol expenses. This one should be a no-brainer for any group of friends in Malta.

7. Open up a fixed savings account All the above tips are great quick fixes, but they’re just that. If you want to make sure you’re setting aside sizeable chunks of money and not touching them in any way, a fixed savings account is the way to go. Just as it says on the tin, a fixed savings account is where you store your money and don’t get to touch it for an agreed-upon period of time. Treat it as the adult version of your parents keeping that coveted €10 you’d have saved up in their bedroom’s top drawer.

And if getting started is the only hurdle, fixed saving accounts might be worth considering. Usually, fixed saving accounts are for amounts of money that require thousands of Euro tucked away for extended periods of time.

With competitive interest rates, you can invest various amounts for different time periods. Interest frequency can be quarterly, semi-annually, or for higher amounts, even monthly. Many banks now offer the facility of becoming a customer online – which means you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own home or visit a branch to benefit! If you're looking for the TL;DR version, here it is: you don't need to have wads of cash lying around that you can make do without for decades to start a fixed savings account in Malta… but you can still benefit from the perks it brings with it.