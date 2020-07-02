LISTEN: Jogging Buddies? Julia Farrugia Portelli Just Invited Boris Johnson To A Morning Run On A Maltese Beach

The next time the UK will engage in diplomatic relations with Malta it won’t be over a cup of tea but over an early morning jog.

While promoting Malta as a post-COVID-19 tourist destination on the BBC’s Radio 5 breakfast show earlier today, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli was put in the hot seat and asked what she thought of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s crude remark that Malta had the highest rate of obesity in the EU.

And the Tourism Minister answered it in style – proposing a morning jog routine with the PM the next time he’s in town.

You can listen to Julia’s response on the BBC Live Breakfast at 23:35 by following this link.