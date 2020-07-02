LISTEN: Jogging Buddies? Julia Farrugia Portelli Just Invited Boris Johnson To A Morning Run On A Maltese Beach

د . إAEDSRر . س

The next time the UK will engage in diplomatic relations with Malta it won’t be over a cup of tea but over an early morning jog.

While promoting Malta as a post-COVID-19 tourist destination on the BBC’s Radio 5 breakfast show earlier today, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli was put in the hot seat and asked what she thought of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s crude remark that Malta had the highest rate of obesity in the EU.

And the Tourism Minister answered it in style – proposing a morning jog routine with the PM the next time he’s in town.

You can listen to Julia’s response on the BBC Live Breakfast at 23:35 by following this link.

“I really wish that both countries were not on that list and that means that for the first meeting we have with Boris we also include a jogging routine in the morning on one of the beautiful beaches we have,” she said.

Malta had its ego hurt earlier this week when PM Bojo took an unexpected dig at its people and fat-shamed them…by stating an actual fact.

Many took to Facebook to condemn the head of state for his crass comments while many succumbed to the reality that we are truly an obese nation.

The COVID-19 pandemic might not have helped our weight loss goals… you know with everyone having the perfect excuse to stay inside and eat pastizzi, but we’re determined to get back on track now that the country has reopened its doors to tourists.

And Julia is going to be at the helm of the race, leading us on our weight-loss journey one step at a time.

