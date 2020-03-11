Sexual Health and LGBT NGOs Speak Out Against Lack Of GU Clinic Improvements Despite Government Promises: ‘Unkept Promises Go Back Years’

Malta Gay Rights Movement and HIV Malta have spoken out against the lack of improvements at Malta’s GU Clinic, the country’s sexual health service, despite the Health Ministry’s promise to double personnel by September 2019.

“We find this to be an extremely serious issue. The unkept promises related to HIV and sexual health go back several years, from broken promises related to PrEP and new HIV medication, to, as we can see below, testing.” HIV Malta said.

Following an episode of Lovin Malta’s Kaxxaturi in July 2019, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne promised to double the headcount of staff at the GU Clinic to 10.

However, Lovin Malta found that half a year later, there are still just five full-time staffers at the GU clinic, including two doctors and a single clerk.

MGRM and HIV Malta have since taken to social media expressed their disappointment.

“As the world works hard to control the spread of a virus, and takes steps to make sure people are kept safe and healthy, as it should be, it is left to NGOs and volunteers to promote safe practices in order to stop the HIV pandemic which is now almost forty years old,” MRGM wrote in a Facebook post.