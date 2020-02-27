Malta’s Small Size Is Fuelling PrEP’s High Price Tag, But Government Is Looking At How It Can Solve The Issue

The government is looking to address PrEP’s accessibility issue, which was a point raised during a recent meeting with the LGBT Consultative Council.

The Council met with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar to discuss issues pertaining to the community, including that of sexual health.

Cutajar told Lovin Malta that she mentioned future plans for the advancement of preventative and treatment in terms of sexual health, including lobbying for better treatment for HIV-positive patients.

Upon the subject of PrEP, the HIV preventative drug, there was talk of measures to increase its accessibility, with Malta’s small size being the major factor fueling the medicine’s high price tag.

Cutajar said the government is looking into cooperating with other countries so as to push the price of PrEP down in Malta.

Nationwide sexual education campaigns were also discussed.

Cynthia Chircop, who represented the LGBT Council took the opportunity to discuss positive legislative milestones from 2013, including civil unions, equal marriage, prohibition of intervention of intersex people, the concession of conversion therapy and welcomes future steps for progress.

What needs to be done to improve the PrEP situation in Malta?