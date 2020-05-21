Leading Maltese Beautician Lashes Out Against New Double Perspex Rule For Nail Salons, ‘We’re Not Doing It’

One of Malta’s leading beauticians will not be installing double perspex glass at her salons, claiming that the new rule, which requires two sheets of perspex glass, is “ridiculous” and adds nothing to the safety standards that are already in place.

Sue Caruana of Beauty Inc. took to a Facebook live video to explain how the new rule, which required two perspex glasses to be installed between clients and nail technicians, is highly inappropriate and unnecessary given the number of strict measures already in place at salons.

Many beauty shops have already installed a perspex glass at their work stations in anticipation for the grand re-opening day, but new regulations now require a second set of perspex glass to be installed.

“I’m just livid at this stupid reasoning,” she said.

“In order to work on your client you need to have a hole that a hand goes through.”

“Do you think this dust is not going to go through the hole to the client or to me? Do you think having one hole or two holes, one perspex or two perspex, is going to make any difference?”

“The hole is there and the dust is going through the hole.”

Prior to getting their nails done, clients will have to go through a strict safety procedure which includes washing, and sanitising their hands/fingernails.

“Before we start doing anything on her, her hands will be sanitised. Our hands are sanitised and we’re wearing gloves, a mask and a vizer.”

“I don’t understand what the problem is. It’s a ridiculous thing to ask us all to do.

Despite the new measures, Sue told her clients that she will not be installing a second perspex glass.

“We are sticking to everything that will make us safe… and that is more than enough.”

“We are not doing double perspex… it’s ridiculous. Whoever came up with it hasn’t thought it through.”

Nail salons along with hairdressers, restaurants and many more non-essential retail stores will be reopening tomorrow after two months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have found that the new rules and regulations put in place in light of the virus are will in fact hinder their business practice rather than help.

